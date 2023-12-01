Diptyque Paris Reopens Its Madison Avenue Flagship Boutique

Diptyque Paris is closing out 2023 on an exciting note.

This weekend, the revered fragrance maison officially reopened the doors to its new and improved Manhattan flagship boutique. The outpost, located at 971 Madison Avenue, features two stories and spans 2,100-square-feet of retail space that will include everything from candles, home goods, body care products, and other scented objects.

The boutique’s design was heavily inspired by Diptyque’s original shop at 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris, and took cues from some of New York City’s most iconic architecture, like the Grand Central and Old City Hall stations. Standout elements include restored mosaic decorations, nearly a dozen arches, concrete and wooden elements, custom-made stained-glass window, a chandelier of glass globe, and a massive drawing by French American duo Redfield & Dattner.

“We are proud to announce the grand reopening of our Madison Avenue flagship. With this transformation, we bring Diptyque’s brand journey to life, and confirm our commitment to providing exceptional client experiences,” Diptyque Paris CEO Fabienne Mauny said in a press release. “We’ve enhanced the beauty of this emblematic address with stunning architectural and artistic details, inspired by the iconic landmarks of New York City. As our largest store in the United States, it stands as a testament to our dedication to taking the brand to new heights.”

You can take a closer look at Diptyque’s new boutique in the images above and below. The shop, which launched Dec. 1, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.