MARKET to Debut Scent-Infused Apparel

In time for cuffing season, the brands have linked up for the limited edition Stealie Hoodie, available to cop on the official MARKET website. Limited to 200 hoodies in sizes S-XXL, the piece is scented with AXE Blue Lavender from their recent Fine Fragrance Collection, with Lil Baby their as spokesperson. Retailed at $95 USD, the Stealie Hoodie is perfect for a partner who wants to cozy up to AXE's subtle mint, orange blossom and creamy gelato notes of the AXE Blue Lavender scent.

“MARKET is a brand rooted in experimentation and pushing the boundaries of creativity, and this collaboration was especially exciting because exploring scent as a medium was totally new for us, said MARKET founder Mike Cherman in a press release. "We’re always looking for new, creative ways to engage with our audience and just make things that are memorable — and designing the “Stealie” hoodie was all about bringing apparel and fragrance together in a way that we’ve never done before.

The Stealie Hoodie will be available for purchase beginning Dec. 14.