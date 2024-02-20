Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Intense Blackout Tattoos: 'For Spiritual Purposes Only'

The following day, MGK surprised his nine million Instagram followers with a post of his upper torso and arms tattooed entirely black, covering up roughly half of his sternum. "For spiritual purposes only," he captioned the photo set, tagging tattoo artist Roxx of Roxx and Cats.

"Made some art with @machinegunkelly," Roxx captioned her Instagram post of MGK posing with his new ink. "Never met a tougher one."

The artist responded, “Thanks for the joy and the pain."