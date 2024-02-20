Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Intense Blackout Tattoos: 'For Spiritual Purposes Only'

Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled his boldest tattoo yet.
On Monday, he teased new ink, sharing a post on X will a buzzing tattoo machine. He captioned the clip, "been wearing a turtleneck for 3 months, taking the shirt off tomorrow idgaf."
The following day, MGK surprised his nine million Instagram followers with a post of his upper torso and arms tattooed entirely black, covering up roughly half of his sternum. "For spiritual purposes only," he captioned the photo set, tagging tattoo artist Roxx of Roxx and Cats.
"Made some art with @machinegunkelly," Roxx captioned her Instagram post of MGK posing with his new ink. "Never met a tougher one."
The artist responded, “Thanks for the joy and the pain."
Traditionally, blackout tattoos come from the ancient arts of Polynesian, South Asian and Sub-Saharan cultures, each signifying "strength and status," per Tattooing 101. For others, the blackout tattoos don't have significance besides covering past tattoos that may no longer resonate with the client.
MGK's fianceé, actress Megan Fox, might have accompanied the Mainstream Sellout artist at the tattoo salon, as she recently debuted a new sleeve at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party earlier this month.