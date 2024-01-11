FKA twigs Responds to Calvin Klein Ad Ban in the UK for Alleged Sexual Objectification: 'I Will Not Have My Narrative Changed'

A Calvin Klein promotional image showing British vocalist FKA twigs depicted nude beneath an oversized denim shirt has been banned in the United Kingdom. Now, the Caprisongs artist has made a statement against the decision.

Next to the image reads the text "Calvins or nothing," but due to two complaints from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), some people opted to see nothing, claiming that the “image’s composition placed viewers’ focus on the model’s body rather than on the clothing being advertised.” The advertisement was subsequently banned for showing an "overly sexualised" twigs, along with claiming that the fashion brand portrayed her as a "stereotypical sexual object."

On Wednesday, twigs responded to the banning, arguing against the situation.

"i do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. i see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine," twigs wrote in her Instagram caption.