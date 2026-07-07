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Nude Project SS26 Collection: How to Buy

The Spanish streetwear brand's SS26 pieces are available now on Complex, with select styles marked down.

A blue and white plaid long-sleeve jacket with a zipper and collar, featuring a casual and lightweight design.
Complex

Nude Project's SS26 collection has landed on Complex.

The Spanish streetwear brand brings its signature blend of sport-influenced cuts and clean aesthetics to a full range of tops, bottoms, outerwear, and accessories. Founded in Barcelona, Nude Project has built a following by threading athletic references through everyday wardrobe staples. The SS26 lineup carries that same sensibility, with pieces designed to work together as full looks or as individual additions to an existing rotation.

Several standout options include the Clubhouse Tracksuit Jacket, Challenger Full-Zip, Capriati Jacket and Pants, and the Simona Top and Bottoms.

Where to shop Nude Project SS26

If you’re looking to add new pieces to your rotation, shop Nude Project on Complex.

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