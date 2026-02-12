Style

Jason Demaci XGG Complex-Exclusive Boots: How to Buy

The rising designer's signature silhouette lands exclusively on Complex in two limited colorways.

Two pairs of platform boots with chunky white soles: one in brown suede and the other in black suede.
Complex

Jason Demaci's XGG boots are now available exclusively on Complex in black and brown, with just 25 pairs of each colorway.

The 25-year-old designer from Riverside, California, has built his namesake label without formal training, learning design on his phone. His journey started at 14, when he saw Kanye West wearing a Givenchy Rottweiler tee.

That DIY approach has paid off. The XGG boots have quietly become a favorite among artists like Yeat and J Balvin, and now Demaci is bringing that momentum to Complex with this exclusive drop. The boot reimagines a familiar, cozy silhouette through a more architectural, commanding lens.

Where to buy the Complex Exclusive XGG Boots

If you're ready to own a piece from Demaci, shop the exclusive XGG boots in black and brown on Complex.

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