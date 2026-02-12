Jason Demaci XGG Complex-Exclusive Boots: How to Buy

Jason Demaci's XGG boots are now available exclusively on Complex in black and brown, with just 25 pairs of each colorway. The 25-year-old designer from Riverside, California, has built his namesake label without formal training, learning design on his phone. His journey started at 14, when he saw Kanye West wearing a Givenchy Rottweiler tee.

That DIY approach has paid off. The XGG boots have quietly become a favorite among artists like Yeat and J Balvin, and now Demaci is bringing that momentum to Complex with this exclusive drop. The boot reimagines a familiar, cozy silhouette through a more architectural, commanding lens.

Where to buy the Complex Exclusive XGG Boots

If you're ready to own a piece from Demaci, shop the exclusive XGG boots in black and brown on Complex.