Lewis Hamilton on Style, Confidence and Staying Locked In at the Launch of The Lewis Hamilton Edit

Lewis Hamilton is in Melbourne this week for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, but before turning his focus to the track, the seven-time world champion made a stop at lululemon’s Emporium store to launch The Lewis Hamilton Edit, a new collection curated in collaboration with the performance brand.



Blending Hamilton’s understated style with the performance demands of elite training, the collection reflects the mindset that has defined his career across two decades at the top of motorsport.



Complex Australia caught up with the racing legend during the launch for a quick conversation about the story behind the Edit, moving with purpose and why after everything he’s achieved, there are still bigger mountains he’s ‘Yet’ to climb.



Lewis, talk us through your fit. What do you have on today and what’s the story behind it?

So we’re here in Melbourne and we’re launching an Edit that I’ve just done for Australia. I like that we’ve got quite neutral colours, but then obviously I’ve got a couple of pop colours in there. I’m wearing the EasySet Sleeveless. I love these fabrics. The fabrics are so light you barely even realise that you’re wearing them. I’ve been training for a long, long time, I’m not going to say how many years [laughs] but trying to find something that fits, something that’s comfortable, breathable and sweat resistant as well. Something that just lets you level yourself up. I’m training a huge amount and I’ve been preparing for my season in this lululemon kit.

You became who you are today as the only Black person in many of the rooms you’ve stepped into. There were thousands of moments where you could have made yourself smaller or conformed to the things around you, but you didn’t. Where does that confidence come from?

That’s a really good question. I think it’s really just self-belief, and also learning to be yourself. The most important thing is always being able to be your authentic self, and it’s really quite hard sometimes to be that way in certain spaces.I remember when I was younger and how I was dressing and how I was looked upon, particularly when I got into my sport. I didn’t like the fact that I actually had to morph myself into something slightly different just to get in.But once I was in, I was able to slowly become myself. I would never want that for someone else. Today is about knocking down those barriers, breaking the mould, and making sure that whatever you choose, whatever you’re wearing, is a reflection of you.



You recently spoke about being in the best position you’ve ever been in. What’s changed for you this year, as you move toward unlocking parts of yourself you haven’t even seen before?

I mean, the goal is always to be the best. Every year you try to look at how you’ve trained, where your weaknesses have been, and how you can approach things differently. This is my 20th season, so I’ve learned a lot over time. I’ve got a new trainer that I work with and I can’t say that I enjoy the workouts because they’re brutal.

We’ve really been working on my core and stability. That’s something I probably took for granted in the past. The last couple of years I was more bulky and had more muscle, but I’ve cut down a lot. Cardio is something I’ve really pushed this year. So cardio and core, and then just the mental fortitude.

Mental attitude is everything. Starting the day with gratitude, setting your intentions and showing up every day for yourself. Showing up with good energy, never doubting yourself, and continuing to believe in yourself. I know where I’ve been, I know who I am, and I know how I’m going to show up this year.