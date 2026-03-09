Lewis Hamilton on Style, Confidence and Staying Locked In at the Launch of The Lewis Hamilton Edit

Lewis Hamilton is in Melbourne this week for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, but before turning his focus to the track, the seven-time world champion made a stop at lululemon’s Emporium store to launch The Lewis Hamilton Edit, a new collection curated in collaboration with the performance brand.
Blending Hamilton’s understated style with the performance demands of elite training, the collection reflects the mindset that has defined his career across two decades at the top of motorsport.
Complex Australia caught up with the racing legend during the launch for a quick conversation about the story behind the Edit, moving with purpose and why after everything he’s achieved, there are still bigger mountains he’s ‘Yet’ to climb.
Lewis, talk us through your fit. What do you have on today and what’s the story behind it?
So we’re here in Melbourne and we’re launching an Edit that I’ve just done for Australia. I like that we’ve got quite neutral colours, but then obviously I’ve got a couple of pop colours in there. I’m wearing the EasySet Sleeveless. I love these fabrics. The fabrics are so light you barely even realise that you’re wearing them. I’ve been training for a long, long time, I’m not going to say how many years [laughs] but trying to find something that fits, something that’s comfortable, breathable and sweat resistant as well. Something that just lets you level yourself up. I’m training a huge amount and I’ve been preparing for my season in this lululemon kit.
You became who you are today as the only Black person in many of the rooms you’ve stepped into. There were thousands of moments where you could have made yourself smaller or conformed to the things around you, but you didn’t. Where does that confidence come from?
That’s a really good question. I think it’s really just self-belief, and also learning to be yourself. The most important thing is always being able to be your authentic self, and it’s really quite hard sometimes to be that way in certain spaces.I remember when I was younger and how I was dressing and how I was looked upon, particularly when I got into my sport. I didn’t like the fact that I actually had to morph myself into something slightly different just to get in.But once I was in, I was able to slowly become myself. I would never want that for someone else. Today is about knocking down those barriers, breaking the mould, and making sure that whatever you choose, whatever you’re wearing, is a reflection of you.
You recently spoke about being in the best position you’ve ever been in. What’s changed for you this year, as you move toward unlocking parts of yourself you haven’t even seen before?
I mean, the goal is always to be the best. Every year you try to look at how you’ve trained, where your weaknesses have been, and how you can approach things differently. This is my 20th season, so I’ve learned a lot over time. I’ve got a new trainer that I work with and I can’t say that I enjoy the workouts because they’re brutal.
We’ve really been working on my core and stability. That’s something I probably took for granted in the past. The last couple of years I was more bulky and had more muscle, but I’ve cut down a lot. Cardio is something I’ve really pushed this year. So cardio and core, and then just the mental fortitude.
Mental attitude is everything. Starting the day with gratitude, setting your intentions and showing up every day for yourself. Showing up with good energy, never doubting yourself, and continuing to believe in yourself. I know where I’ve been, I know who I am, and I know how I’m going to show up this year.
One of the things I really love is lululemon’s theme of “Yet”. There are certain things I haven’t yet accomplished, which is crazy to think about.
But there’s always something new. There are always new heights to go to. There’s always that next mountain. I see life as valleys and ups and downs.
What part of your training routine helps you stay mindful and connected to yourself? What truly makes you happy?
Training is a lifestyle, it’s a mindset. It’s non-negotiable. It’s a part of my life. Running is something that I do a lot and it really helps my mind, but I also do a lot of stretching. Stretching is so important for our bodies. It’s something I often skip because it’s the least fun thing to do.
For me, running is kind of my meditation. When I travel to all these different countries and cities, that’s usually how I get to see them. When I’m in London or when I’m here [in Melbourne], for example, I run down the river. That’s really where I get to see a city and discover things I didn’t even know were there. I’ll find stores or cultural monuments in the city, and that brings me a lot of happiness. There’s also the after-effect of working out, all the endorphins and everything like that. It really sets you up for your day. I ran seven miles this morning and I feel freaking great.
Being appointed to the board of the Met Gala as a co-chair, especially with the theme last year, was a massive cultural moment. What was it like for you behind the scenes?
Oh man, it was crazy. It was amazing. It all stemmed from having the opportunity to attend for a number of years and building a relationship with Anna. I hosted a table in 2021 where the goal was really about creating an opportunity for people who generally don’t get the chance to go.
We brought some young Black designers and it was amazing to see them continue to thrive afterwards. Anna (Wintour) and I just continued to talk about what the future could look like, and last year felt like an extension of what we started in 2021. I was really proud to be a part of that.
That was a massive cultural moment for everyone watching, and the all-white fit you wore was incredible.
The opportunity to highlight up-and-coming designers was really important. Grace (Wales Bonner) isn’t necessarily an up-and-coming designer, but she’s incredibly talented and in some ways had been slightly overlooked. I remember speaking to her, and everything we do, everything I try to do, is really intentional. The messaging and the detail that went into that suit were key. It’s definitely my favourite look that I’ve had for the Met so far.
What advice would you give to the next generation of athletes, creatives or designers?
I think ultimately it starts with setting yourself goals and dreams, and not letting anybody tell you those things aren’t possible. That’s something I’ve learned over the years. I was fortunate that I never took my eye off my goals, regardless of the people who said I’d never achieve them or amount to anything.
Self-belief is key, but self-belief doesn’t just come naturally. You have to instill that in yourself. You have to remind yourself constantly: I’ve got this. I know I can do this. That mental approach of believing you’re going to achieve something is everything. You’ll make mistakes, you’ll stumble along the way, but you can’t treat those things as negatives. Those difficult days are part of the journey. They’re moulding you into the person you need to become to get where you want to be. And the most important thing is to never tell yourself that you can’t do something.
The Lewis Hamilton Edit is available now exclusively at lululemon Emporium and online at lululemon.com.au