Zendaya Stuns at Louis Vuitton Show During Paris Fashion Week

The show saw a slew of celebrities in attendance, including Jaden Smith, Pharrell Williams, Regina King, Ava DuVernay, Jurnee Smollett, Cate Blanchett, and Jennifer Connelly, among others.

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach was also present, following his reveal in March that he was “retiring” from the industry, citing “politics” and “lies.” At the time, the announcement looked to have originated from him feeling dissed at a Louis Vuitton show. A viral clip of the incident showed him walking in with Zendaya but not being seated next to her in the front row.

He later responded to rumors that there was bad blood between him and Zendaya: “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z…..we are forever!” Roach wrote. “She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love.”