Adobe Debuts Digital, Interactive Strapless Dress

The software company revealed the garment at the Adobe Max 2023 conference in Los Angeles.

Oct 17, 2023
Adobe is venturing into fashion.

Last week, during the Adobe Max 2023 conference in Los Angeles, the software company revealed a digital, interactive garment called Project Primrose.

The woman who created the dress, research scientist Christine Dierk, modeled it for the audience. At first, the strapless piece—which includes a number of small screens resembling scales—was cream-colored. “Unlike traditional clothing, which is static, Primrose allows me to refresh my look in a moment,” Dierk said. She then changed the dress’ color to a metallic silver, impressing the audience.

She changed the dress’ pattern several times, from stripes to diamonds to chevrons, dubbing it a “digital dress that brings fabric to life.”

Adam Devine, who co-hosted the Sneaks portion of the conference, gasped and threw in his two cents: “Red carpets are going to be way sassy.”

In addition to being activated by a remote, the dress can also change when the body moves, and can even trigger a moving pattern, using embedded sensors.

“Fashion doesn’t have to be static, it can be dynamic and even interactive,” Dierk added. “And we’re excited for a future where there’s more ways to express yourself.”

