How a Courtyard by Nike Is Helping Girls Play Basketball in the Philippines

It is a known fact that by age 14, girls drop out of sports at twice the rate that boys do. There are multiple factors that play into why girls don’t continue in sports, but at the top of the list is always lack of access. Nike is doing its part to change that.

In honor of this year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup being held in the Philippines, Global sports brand Nike created a safe haven for young women and girls to play the game of basketball, and build community in the heart of Bonifacio Global City, dubbed The Courtyard.

The Courtyard is designed to grow the community through basketball while expanding sport for the next generation. The space features two FIBA regulated basketball courts, one half court training zone, locker rooms, showers, a green room, and a rooftop. With Nike having such a strong focus on sustainability and circularity, it's no surprise that the two courts are made from the rubber outsoles of about 30,000 pairs of recycled shoes.