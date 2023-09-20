Here’s the Best Back-to-School Gear to Rock On Campus Now

This fall, whether you’re heading back to college or high school, you’re going to need some fresh clothes and footwear that look good and get the job done. Hey, back to school shopping is one of the best parts of getting back in the swing of academic life. To give you some inspo, Complex editors have compiled a list of excellent back to school items, including beanies, new Jordans, backpacks that balance function and style, and more. Even better, all items come from retailers that work with Klarna , which is a smarter way to shop, allowing you to pay in 4 interest-free payments both in store and online. With Klarna, you pay 25% up front and then 25% every two weeks until payment is complete. Pay with Klarna to shop like a VIP as you get ready to hit the books.