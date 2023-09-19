JW Anderson Unveils Garments Made With Clay in Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Jonathan Anderson's JW Anderson shut down London Fashion Week's second day by unveiling his new Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
The Irish designer's latest collection was debuted during a runway show at The Roundhouse venue in Northwest London. As explained in the show notes, JW Anderson's clay-inspired garments are "clothes meant to be used, misused and toyed with."
Models took the catwalk to reveal a collection that featured hoodies, denim shorts, cropped tees, motorcycle jackets, and an endless array of footwear, including clogs, sandals and moccasins.
While speaking with Vogue, Anderson credited his grandmother with being the inspiration behind his new moccasins.
“They remind me of my granny’s slippers,” he shared. “Actually both my grannies had them. They were a thing. Kind of cozy!”
Among those in attendance included Charlie XCX, Bones and All actress Taylor Russell (who in the past has doubled as Anderson's muse), and Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa, among others.
“How do we find a new type of modernity — through experimentation and disruption,” Anderson said after the show. “It’s about redefining a type of wardrobe."