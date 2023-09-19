JW Anderson Unveils Garments Made With Clay in Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Jonathan Anderson's JW Anderson shut down London Fashion Week's second day by unveiling his new Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

The Irish designer's latest collection was debuted during a runway show at The Roundhouse venue in Northwest London. As explained in the show notes, JW Anderson's clay-inspired garments are "clothes meant to be used, misused and toyed with."

Models took the catwalk to reveal a collection that featured hoodies, denim shorts, cropped tees, motorcycle jackets, and an endless array of footwear, including clogs, sandals and moccasins.