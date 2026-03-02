Teyana Taylor Taps Thom Browne for Trompe L’oeil Corset at SAG Awards

Teyana Taylor knows how to command a red carpet—and at the 2026 SAG Awards, she did it with precision, illusion, and intention. According to Vogue, the singer, actor, and director arrived in a custom Thom Browne gown that centered around a trompe l’oeil corset, turning a classic couture technique into a modern fashion statement.

The strapless look featured a sculpted white-and-gray breastplate effect that traced the contours of her body, giving the illusion of carved structure rather than soft fabric. From there, the gown flowed into a metallic sequined skirt with a long, trailing finish. The concept behind the design is rooted in trompe l’oeil, a French term meaning “deceive the eye.” Traditionally used in fine art, the technique dates back to ancient Greece and Rome, where painters created hyper-realistic images—windows, architectural details, entire landscapes—that appeared three-dimensional despite being flat. It’s all about precision: light, shadow, and perspective working together to blur the line between what’s real and what’s perceived. In fashion, that same principle applies. Instead of painting on plaster, designers use fabric, tailoring, and print to create the illusion of depth or structure. In Taylor’s case, the result was a dress that played with perception, transforming a red-carpet staple into something closer to wearable art. The gown drew inspiration from Browne’s Spring 2026 collection, while marking a shift in Taylor’s approach to “naked dressing.”

Taylor brought her daughter, Rue Rose Taylor Shumpert, as her date for the evening. Cameras caught Rue carefully adjusting her mother’s train as they moved along the carpet. Off the carpet, Teyana Taylor is moving just as deliberately. Recently named TIME’s Woman of the Year, she’s juggling a schedule that spans film, fashion, music, and beyond. On any given day, she’s balancing awards season appearances, brand collaborations, directing prep, and even coursework from culinary school. “I love when it’s hard—that means it’s of purpose,” Taylor said in her TIME interview. “I want everything that is supposed to be mine. And I’m going to work my ass off to make sure that I see that.” That mindset has fueled a major career run. After stepping away from music in 2020, she’s returned with renewed focus—earning a Grammy nomination for Escape Room, winning a Golden Globe, and emerging as a serious contender this awards season for her role in One Battle After Another. Describing her journey, she likened it to drawing a bow back over time. “Here’s the work, here’s the tears, here’s the prayers,” she said, before explaining the release: “It knocked down all the bottles at the same time.”

Even with awards buzz surrounding her, Taylor remains grounded. “Even if I go home empty-handed, I have won,” she said.