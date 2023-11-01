Lil Nas X's Halloween costume pulled zero punches.
In a video shared on social media, the rapper revealed he went dressed as a bloodied tampon for this year's festivities. The clip sees him walking away from a drawn cutout of a vagina, pulling away a string to reveal his costume. In a long, fluffy top stained in red, he completes the edgy look with all-white knee-high boots. The clip also appeared to be soundtracked by an unreleased track.
The comments on Instagram indicated a mixed reaction from fans, with some calling the costume funny and others criticizing the look. "I enjoy this look but the fact you personally have never experienced the stigma, shame or pain involved with having a period makes me pause and think.... but why though?" wrote one user, while another added, "I love that he just be doing shit and it gives every single time."
The tampon costume wasn't the only one that Lil Nas X shared on social media this spooky season. He also shared a video of himself lip-syncing to an interview with Little Richard, accurately recreating his look, right down to the close-to-the-lip mustache.
Back in September, Lil Nas X's brother revealed in the Long Live Montero documentary that the rapper helped him come to terms with his sexuality. "My brother really opened doors for a lot of people," said Tamron Hill. "Yeah, he opened a door for me. What I mean by that, like, I'm not gay, though, you feel me? I'm bisexual. He helped me be real with myself. My brother made me more open to it."