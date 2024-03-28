COS Debuts Spring/Summer 2024 Collection With First-Ever Rome Show

COS made its runway debut in Rome this week with the brand's upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 main and Atelier collections.

At the Corsie Sistine in the Italian capital, the brand showcased some of the looks it has planned for the warmer months. Pieces featured on the runway showcased airy materials, transparent fabrics, and minimal tones. The collection is available through the COS website immediately, with pieces ranging from stylish jackets to affordable accessories.

Check out some images from the show below.