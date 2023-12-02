Brooklyn Projects and Linkin Park Team Up for 'Meteora' 20th Anniversary Collection

Linkin Park and Brooklyn Projects are once again teaming up, this time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's sophomore LP, Meteora.
The exclusive collection between the legendary band and the Los Angeles skate shop will consist of several hoodies and long and short sleeve tees bearing graphics inspired by the 2003 album artwork and lyrics. The merch is set to drop in-store and online December 2.
The collab arrives as earlier this year Linkin Park released the Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition album. The project landed at the top spot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, Top Rock Albums Chart, Top Catalog Albums Chart, and Top Vinyl Albums Chart.
It also marks the second collaboration between Brooklyn Projects and Linkin Park. The two previously joined forces in 2015 for a collection featuring a tee shirt and hoodie to commemorate the 15-year anniversary of the group's 2000 LP, Hybrid Theory.