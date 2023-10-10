10 Things You Didn’t Realize You Needed From Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

From soft mattresses to cordless vacuums, here are the items you didn't know you needed from Prime Big Deal Days

Oct 10, 2023

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are the perfect opportunity to stock up on the little luxuries that make life easier. We know it feels daunting to parse through the innumerable amount of items on sale, so we've got you covered. Here's a list of everything you didn't know you needed from Prime Big Deal Days.

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Sale Price: $469 (orig. $719.99)
When buying a Dyson product, you aren't just paying for the sleek look— the quality is top notch, too. So, if your broom and dust pan aren't cutting it anymore, this cordless vacuum is a must-buy, especially at a price that feels like a steal. 

Calphalon 8-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Sale Price: $209.99 (orig. $449.99)
If you're looking to move away from Teflon cookware, this stainless steel Calphalon set is an easy way to replace all of your stove top essentials.

iROBOT Wi-Fi Connected Mop

Sale Price: $349 (orig. $449.99)
If you're breaking your back when mopping the floor, an iRobot mop will change the way you clean forever. It's navigation capability and powerful jet target messes fast, without the hassle of taking out scores of cleaning products. You can even use Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri to get the bot started so you can focus on more important things, like finally getting a W on the SNKRS app. 

Ninja DualBrew Pro Coffee Maker

Sale Price: $149.99 (orig. $239.99)
Paying $6 a day for a decent cup of coffee really adds up over time which is why investing in a reliable coffee maker is worth the money. This Ninja machine is capable of making mud any way you prefer— from K-cups to coffee grounds and lattes to cappuccinos, you can have cafe-made coffee everyday without paying the price. 

Ninja Air Fryer

Sale Price: $119.99 (orig. $179.99)
Air fryers have a great reputation, and for good reason. It's a dependable kitchen gadget that makes cooking easier, food crunchier, and clean-ups a no brainer. This Ninja air fryer has two separate baskets that make cooking foods at different temperatures and times simple. You can even remove the divider to cook family-sized dinners without running out of space. 

8-Piece Packing Cubes Set

Sale Price: $15.99 (orig. $29.99)
Once you begin using packing cubes, you'll never understand how you were able to travel without them. This set of eight pouches will help you make the most out of your suitcase, and help squeeze in those unnecessary, emergency fits you want to pack.  

Tushy 3.0 Warm Water Spa Bidet

Sale Price: $89 (orig. $134.95)
If you missed out on taking a swanky European vacation this summer, Tushy has you covered. This bidet attachment brings a luxurious element to any bathroom with a simple install and sleek look. 

Casper Sleep Element Mattress

Sale Price: $446.25 (orig. $595)
A good mattress is imperative to getting a solid night's sleep, and none of Casper's options disappoint. With an AirScape layer that ensure you won't get too hot and a durable base that will support your body all night long, this mattress is what you need to finally become a morning person. 

Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers

Sale Price: $90.99 (orig. $129.99)
Whether you meal prep or not, a collection of food storage containers is essential to having an organized kitchen. From storing left overs, packing lunches, and even salad dressings, this Rubbermaid set provides a variety of the sizes for any of your needs. 

Casper Hybrid Pillow

Sale Price: $69.30 (orig. $99.99)
If your pillows fall flat before you even doze off, it's time to replace them. This hybrid pillow from Casper is a great option for everyone— it's breathable, doesn't require fluffing, and will hold it's shape without compromising on comfortability. 

