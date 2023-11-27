10 Cyber Monday Deals You Didn't Know You Needed From Amazon

From luggage sets to copper cookware and 4K televisions, here's everything you didn't know you needed from Amazon Prime on Cyber Monday.

Nov 27, 2023
Amazon

Amazon Prime's Cyber Monday sale is the perfect opportunity to buy gifts for loved ones or simply stock up on everything your home is missing. With mere hours left to take advantage of one of the year's best sales, we've got you covered. Here are all the items you didn't know you needed to buy on Cyber Monday from Amazon. 

All products are independently selected by our editors. Complex may collect a share of sales from the links on this page if you decide to shop them.

A 3-Piece Luggage Set

Via Amazon

Original Price: $299.99
Sale Price: $159.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

A good luggage set is necessary for extended stays with your family, and this three piece set is a steal for the quality. 

Nonstick Copper Cookware Set

Via Amazon

Original Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $169.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

It's time to rid your kitchen of the old pots and pans you purchased after moving out of your parents' house. This copper set is both beautiful and functional so if you forget to do your dishes, they'll only add to your aesthetic. 

Beverage Refrigerator

Original Price: $169.99
Sale Price: $135.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

With the holiday season well underway, it can be impossible to make room in your fridge for all of the necessities, as well as the leftovers and drinks you'll have to take home from gatherings with family and friends. This mini beverage refrigerator will help you organize your kitchen without taking up too. much space. 

LG Oled

Via Amazon

Original Price: $1,999.99
Sale Price: $1,596.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

If you're tired of looking at Roku city, it's time to upgrade your television. Even though this LG OLED is a splurge, the 4K display and built-in Alexa functionality make it well worth the price. 

Moccamaster Coffee Machine

Via Amazon

Original Price: $359.00
Sale Price: $251.00
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Sometimes, electronic coffee machines just don't cut it. If you want the experience of having diner-made cup of mud, you need a Moccamaster in your life. Not only will the coffee be excellent, but the machine acts as a decor piece in itself. 

Retrolife Turntable

Via Amazon

Original Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $119.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

No shade to Crosley, but I promise you don't need the briefcase record player you got for Christmas back in 2012. This Retrolife turntable proves that form and function can coexist.

Kindle Paperwhite

Via Amazon

Original Price: $139.99
Sale Price: $119.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

If you're an avid reader, it can be hard to store all of the books you've read (and even harder to not impulse buy at the bookstore). The Kindle Paperwhite will put an end to all of your reading woes. You no longer have to choose between books to travel with, and your shelves will no longer overflow with all of the future reads in your collection. 

Bose Soundbar

Via Amazon

Original Price: $279.00
Sale Price: $199.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Subtitles are always helpful but if you don't need them to enjoy television, they can often be a distraction from what you're watching. That's where sound bars come in. Made to amplify the sound of your favorite shows and movies, this Bose Soundbar will clarify speech, helping you hear your TV better. 

Apple AirTags

Via Amazon

Original Price: $99.00
Sale Price: $79.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

It can be hard to keep track of small items like keys, phones, wallets. AirTags are a great solution and with Apple products rarely on sale, this Amazon deal is a steal. 

Le Creuset Chef's Oven

Via Amazon

Original Price: $400.00
Sale Price: $249.95
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Any Le Creuset product will amp up your cooking game, and this chef's oven is no exception. It's versatile and easy to clean, easily making it a kitchen essential. 

Amazon Prime

Latest in Style