A Ma Maniére is quickly approaching another big milestone.

This week, the James Whitner-founded retailer will release its inaugural in-house collection for the upcoming season. The range is a solid reflection of A Ma Maniére’s long-standing commitment to timeless luxury. Elevated with top-tier materials and quality craftsmanship, the batch of seasonal staples are presented in refined yet understated colors and cuts that take cues from workwear, sportswear, and military uniforms.

Among the highlights in the collection are the shirt-and-short sets with a tonal “A” monogram pattern throughout, custom-knitted fleece sweats, branded tees, and an selection of Japanese denim designs, including trousers and a twill cargo jacket.

“With every touch and detail on a seasonal assortment, we continue our journey of bringing you the perfect items to express your unique style,” the brand wrote.

You can get a closer look at the pieces in the lookbook images below. Prices for select items are: $150 for tees; hoodies and sweatpants for $260 and $230, respectively; and denim jeans ranging from $390 to $610.

A Ma Maniére pre-fall 2021 collection will be available this Saturday at the retailer’s online store as well as its locations in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Houston. The brand is also preparing to release its Air Jordan 1 sneaker collaboration, which is expected to arrive this holiday season.