London-based menswear brand Oliver Spencer has linked up with Fila for a capsule collection inspired by Wes Anderson classic, The Royal Tenenbaums.

Highlights from the collaboration include a slew of nostalgic yet modern silhouettes which have been crafted from environmentally aware fabrics and recycled packaging. A selection of pieces incorporate the introduction of a terry-towel corduroy, as well as a selection of polo shirts and shorts.

Elsewhere, a colour palette of rich creams and reds pay reference to the designer’s cinematic inspiration, with tailored jackets, windbreakers, and bomber jackets arriving with the Fila stripe and iconic ‘F’ logo.

Speaking about the collection, Spencer stated “I am very excited to be working with such an authentic, heritage sportswear brand. Working together to fuse lifestyle and sportswear we have produced a exciting collection that is selling through our long-standing partner – MR PORTER. The collection feels very nostalgic, yet modern while using all of our sustainable credentials”.

Oliver Spencer will also be donating 10% of all sales from the collaboration to the Mr. Porter Health In Mind Fund, an initiative dedicated to men leading happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

The Fila x Oliver Spencer collection is available now through the brand’s webstore and at select retailers worldwide.