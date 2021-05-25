Inspired by his practice of poetry, painting, illustration, photography and cycling, Copenhagen-based brand Norse Projects has partnered with LA painter/artist Geoff McFetridge for their latest capsule collection.

The project sees McFetridge acting as creative lead and includes a slew of elevated essentials—workwear-inspired outerwear and trousers—as well as striking graphic pieces, such as T-shirts, caps and tote bags. Running through the collection is a poem by McFetridge, featuring the line “the farther you go the deeper it gets”, with extracts from the poem embroidered into various jackets and shirts.

Speaking about the collection, McFetridge said: “The main design shows a person projecting an artwork out of meditation. This drawing is meant to express how transcendent action is a powerful force to push back the noise of our culture. The head is projecting a barrier to things being projected back at it.

“Slight tone on tone embroidery, hidden texts, prints on the inside of the clothes and a hangtag made up of two small drawings and a poem. Ideally, all these elements will conspire to create a unique experience for the wearer. Most of the details will be seen when you do laundry or when you get dressed. Nobody will see them, but you know they are there.”

You can cop the Norse Projects X Geoff McFetridge via the brand’s website now. Get a closer look at the collection below.