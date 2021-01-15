Salomon Advanced has delved into it's iconic mountain 'Sportstyle' archive for Spring/Summer 2021.

Engineered for comfort and control in contemporary environments, Salomon's appeal has now descended from the mountain range and has become a part of everyday sportswear and streetwear enthusiast's conciousness in recent years.

As part of SS21, Salomon Advanced reinvigorates the Black Edition line, which first appeared in 2016. The range removes the striking colours and instead accentuates the technology and functional detailings of the shoes, with SS21 amplifying the S/LAB Cross Black LTO, the S/LAB Phantasm Black LTO and the S/LAB Cross Black LT.

The iconic XA Pro returns with a more honest and representative makeover that replicates the original model from the 2000s, which sees striking asymmetrical colourways interwoven into the models, which also feature QuickLace functions and an original “Link” logo. Paying homage to runnings shoes from that era, these modelsfeature bold and luminous colours, with more homage to running seen with the return of the S/LAB RX MOC.

The brand's legendary XT-4 Advanced and the XT-6 Advanced silos also arrive with fresh colourways, while the XT-Wings 2 Advanced is presented with high-spec new tooling that enables it to be more protective, structured and lightweight.

Hiking styles such as the ODYSSEY Advanced are also set to return, which come complete with luxe suede uppers, charged-up midsoles, and a chunky, throwback design.

Salomon Advanced’s SS21 collection is already available to cop via Salomon’s website and at select retailers worldwide. Get a closer look at a selection of the range below.