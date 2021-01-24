After paying tribute to animated series like Looney Tunes and Sailor Moon, streetwear imprint Kith has announced its multifaceted partnership with The Simpsons.

On Monday, Kith will drop a full range of apparel and accessories that celebrates the long-running comedy series and its beloved characters like Homer, Bart, and Lisa. The collection will include T-shirts, hoodies, knitwear, and hats that feature fan-favorite Springfield residents as well as recognizable motifs, such as a clouds-in-the-sky pattern that nods to The Simpsons' opening credits.

But that's not all. In addition to the apparel and accessories drop, Kith has launched an immersive installation of the Simpson's home at its SoHo store. The installation can be viewed between 12-8 p.m. every day until Jan. 26.

Kith Treats has also teamed up with New York-based Doughnut Plant on a version of the famous pink frosted donut from The Simpsons. The dessert item is available now at Doughnut Plant's Brooklyn and Manhattan locations until Sunday. The special donut is also being offered as an ice cream swirl or milkshake at all Kith Treats locations now until Monday.

You can check out the collection below, which will be available Monday (Jan. 25) at Kith locations and its online store at 11 a.m. ET.