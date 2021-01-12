In wake of the racial injustice protests that swept the nation last year, Kith founder Ronnie Fieg made a public commitment to do better as well as use his platform to "fight for equality, unity, and love." On Tuesday, the Queens native took to Instagram to announce the ways he and his Kith team will fulfill their promises in 2021, outline various initiatives that will support underprivileged youth, minority-owned businesses, and Black creatives.

"[Seven] months ago I made a statement. I said that I can do better and that we as a brand can do better," Fieg wrote. "Since then we've gone to work. I always pictured Kith as a medium to bring my childhood dreams to life. What I've realized is that using the brand as a platform to create change is more important than anything I ever dreamed of accomplishing. I’ve worked on changing what we do as company and added the responsibility of giving back to a culture that has constantly influenced and inspired me. Not just now, but indefinitely."

2021 will see the launch of the Kin Foundation, a charitable organization Fieg created alongside Sharifa Murdock, Kith's Chief of People. Next week, the brand will team up with Martin Luther King III to commemorate civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. as his historic March on Washington. The partnership will raise funds to support MLK III's activism and humanitarian work.

Kith will also kick off series that highlights independent Black artists throughout Black History Month, and will use its global platform to promote minority-owned businesses. Fieg confirmed the brand has also taken steps to ensure at least 15 percent of Kith's multi-brand apparel will come from Black designers.

The brand will also reconnect with Biggie's estate to release second Notorious B.I.G. capsule; however, this time, proceeds from the sales will benefit The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

"Having people of color in senior positions leading these projects has been key and will continue," Fieg wrote. "Thank you to Greg Betty and Marlon Beck for helping to bring them to life. Better in 2021."

You can read his full statement below.