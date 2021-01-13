Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's company pgLang, which launched last year, has announced a new collaboration with Calvin Klein.

First teased on the @pgLang Instagram account, the company revealed there will be a series of videos produced for the iconic fashion house. Among those set to feature are Baby Keem, Brent Faiyaz, Amber Wagner, and Ryan Destiny. The collaboration marks the first social media activity from pgLang since October of 2020.

In a second post, the company teased the first of seven videos produced for the collaboration featuring model and artist Mecca Allah. Directed by Dave Free, the brief teaser doesn't give much away, but it does show that fans can expect to see more from the partnership from Thursday onwards at 12 p.m. ET.

When Dave Free and K-Dot announced the at service company last year, they shared a visual mission statement that starred Kendrick, Baby Keem, Jorja Smith, and Yara Shahidi. Written and directed by Dave Free, the video featured Keem's song "Jump 2" alongside music from Florence Welch and Kamasi Washington.

The company specializes in music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts.

Back in October, Kendrick sat down for an interview with Keem for i-D that saw them briefly address the company. "I've seen pgLang before it was even an idea that came to fruition," said Keem. "To me, pgLang represents loyalty and trust." They later shared another promo video directed by Dave Free, showing Keem as he recorded music in the studio.