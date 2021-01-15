NOCTA, Drake's Nike sub-label, has a new batch of aesthetically continuous pieces on the way.

A new five-piece assortment has popped up on the Nike Japan site. As those who failed to procure a piece from the inaugural drop will perhaps notice the most, these pieces carry on the largely black-and-gold colorway that was central to the first drop.

The new pieces, which Highsnobiety points out could be a Japan-exclusive "extension" to the larger NOCTA collection, include everything from a black track jacket to a mock neck top.

The pieces are expected to launch on the SNKRS app on Jan. 19, though that's subject to change. Neither Nike nor the bringer of "Summer Games"-centered joy has confirmed whether this drop is exclusive to Japan.

At any rate, get a closer look at the pieces in question below:

Image via Nike x NOCTA

Image via Nike x NOCTA

"This moment is full circle for me," Drake said back in December when detailing what the NOCTA ethos means for him and his team. "I mean, growing up Nike was everything. It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn’t mean anything unless it had a Swoosh."

The global launch of the first NOCTA pieces followed shortly after that statement, as did an expected sellout.