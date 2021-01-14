Conor McGregor reminds us one can always find time to flex.

Though he's kept busy preparing for UFC 257 this month, the former champion took to Instagram on Thursday to show off one his extravagant purchases: an iced-out watch from Jacob and Co. A representative for the jeweler confirmed to Complex that McGregor had purchased the Astronomia Baguette watch in rose gold for a whopping $1 million. The piece features a a four-satellite structure as well as 342 invisibly set baguette-cut diamonds on the dial's backdrop, and an additional 80 invisibly set baguette-cut diamonds on the lugs.

McGregor also tried on the Rasputin Tourbillon timepiece, which retails for $2 million; however, he chose to hold off on this purchase.

The 32-year-old fighter shared the photos and videos as he prepared for a media day ahead of UFC 257, in which he will take on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The two went head-to-head in September 2014 in a featherweight bout at UFC 178. McGregor ultimately came out on top, defeating Poirier in less than two minutes.

"I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter," McGregor said during the UFC 257 Countdown Show. "But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds."

UFC 257 will go down Jan. 24 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

McGregor also recently unveiled his Roots of Fight capsule collection, which includes hoodies, T-shirts, and other athleisure-wear. The range is available now at the Roots of Fight website.