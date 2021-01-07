Conor McGregor and Roots of Fight have announced a new clothing collection that consists of T-shirts, hoodies, and athleisure wear.

The capsule collection comes ahead of McGregor's highly-anticipated return to the Octagon. Ranging from $48 to $85, the merch will be available exclusively through rootsoffight.com. Roots of Fight pays tribute to some of the most iconic fighters of all time, including Bruce Lee, Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, and plenty of others. The collection itself, however, is a hat-tip to McGregor and his Irish roots.

"I've been inspired by legends like Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali my entire life, so it's truly an honour to align with Roots of Fight who have respectfully paid tribute to these icons," said McGregor of the new collection. "The Roots of Fight x Conor McGregor collection speaks to the greatness I constantly strive for while never forgetting where I came from." All profits from the collection will go to the Children's Health Foundation Crumlin in Ireland.

Check out the full collection below.

Image via Roots of Fight

