Phone casemaker CASETiFY has just latest partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) for a special-edition, game day-inspired collection of accessories for iPhones and more.

The NBA immediately become the first sports organisation to join the brand's creative program, CASETiFY Co-Lab; with this collaboration opening up the brand's worldwide fanbase to the brand's best-selling phone case styles.

Featuring a logo-centric design, signature sticker-style, a novelty Pebble Basketball Leather Case and a luxed-out 18k Gold offering for iPhones, the full collection of tech accessories also features 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and wireless Charging Pads.

A virtual waitlist is now open at www.casetify.com/nba, allowing fans to sign up for priority access to view and shop the collection ahead of the collection drop date of February 18.

Get a closer look at the NBA x CASETiFY collection in full below.