The cat is out of the hat. Donatella Versace will make her big digital debut as an avatar at ComplexLand next week December 7 - 11 where she will help you unlock a limited-edition Versace Trigreca sneaker. Versace is set to drop 100 Versace Trigreca sneakers for a limited time each day so don't sleep.



When you enter the land, look out for the Medusa Monument for additional clues on the surprise drop. Adding to the fun, ComplexLand goers will be able to purchase a curated selection of Versace pieces. Get a sneak peak below and stay stoked for Versace, Versace, Versace, Versace.