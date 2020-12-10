London-based designer Stephen Ross has delivered a new design project title "PURE" with a clean new clothing capsule that serves as a natural extension to his artistry.

With so much going on in the world in 2020, Stephen's aim with the range was to mix technicality and simplicity, with the modern typeface combining with a minimal illustration to create an image that has a luxury streetwear appeal on a range of premium quality, graphic tees.

The small text on the tees left-hand side reads: "Domine" "Vigila" "Super" "Nos", the Latin for "Lord Watch Over Us". The use of latin serves as a nod to Stephen's love for Stoicism, further indicated by an accompanying small passage that fits in alongside the graphic.

The supporting passage reads: “The time will come when diligent research over long periods will bring to light things which now lie hidden. A single lifetime, even though entirely devoted to the sky, would not be enough for the investigation of so vast a subject... And so this knowledge will be unfolded only through long successive ages. There will come a time when our descendants will be amazed that we did not know things that are so plain to them... Many discoveries are reserved for ages still to come, when memory of us will have been effaced.”

Speaking to COMPLEX about the collection, Stephen explained Pure's meaning, concisely: "Pure is true. Pure isn't mixes. Pure is a pursuit of meaning. Pure is understanding of when you gain further knowledge you can become who you really are and that itself is."

The range is available to order today from Pure-iv.com – take in the collection in closer detail below.

