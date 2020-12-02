London based, bedroom-born brand PHUG have just dropped off ‘Colour Machine'; an experimental clothing capsule for FW20 fronted by rising British singer-songwriter Beabadobee.

Created by Soren Harrison and Amir Hossain, as a creative means to facilitate their boredom, PHUG has expanded into a brand offering up experimental, graphic-heavy casual wear that holds no bounds when it comes to creativity.

The brand's new FW20 ‘Colour Machine' colection was designed by PHUG in the South of France, inspired by a range of influences spanning the art movements of Bauhaus and Des Stijl, a colour pallete form 80's Lego Land, Russian Constructivism as well as the knitwear fashion of 'The

Shining'.

In full discovery mode, PHUG make the pineal gland of the brain the centerpiece graphic for the collection, with the gland renowned as being the seat of the spirit or the soul. Bold colours and loud visuals make up the new range, which features seasonal knitwear, graphic t-shirts, corduroy complete with an enlarged, hand-illustrated 'PHUG' Chenille patch and selection of accessories such as caps, socks, masks, a trinket tray, and a brand new sticker pack.

The campaign lookbook highlights the brand's ever-growing family tree seen flaunting the new range, with US rising stars Boy Pablo and Deb Never joining breakout UK singer-songwriter Beebadobee flexing the new range, which you can now cop from the PHUG webstore.



Follow PHUG on Instagram for more updates from the brand, and take a selection in the 'Colour Machine' lookbook – photographed by Amir Hossain – below.