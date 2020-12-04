Perrier’s iconic green bottle is receiving a makeover. The carbonated mineral water brand has teamed up with renowned artist Takashi Murakami to create limited edition packaging designs featuring the bright, playful work of the beloved artist, with a selection of products and merchandise available at the first-ever ComplexLand.

While this is a new release, Perrier is continuing its long-standing tradition of collaborating with some of the world’s greatest artists, and Murakami is the most recent of respected names to be added to the list.

The collaboration will feature Murakami’s famous smiling flower, which will add a sprinkle of vibrancy to Perrier’s iconic bottle, as well as the artist’s well-known characters such as Kaikai and Kiki.

For Murakami, this partnership is a full-circle moment. From living in New York City, where he fell in love with Perrier, to working with the brand now, this collaboration shows how far the artist has come.

"When PERRIER® first approached me, I felt extremely lucky to have the opportunity to collaborate with this sparkling water brand with such a long history,” he says. “It held many positive associations for me – for example when I was 32 and started living in New York, I used to drink PERRIER® a lot.”

Fans will be able to get their hands on the product at the Perrier X Murakami Studio Boutique during the inaugural ComplexLand. No longer confined to physical space, from Dec. 7-Dec. 11, the virtual experience will allow attendees to tour four digital neighborhoods within the land. The PerrierXMurakami Studio will allow attendees to explore the artist’s workspace and view his original designs.

Fans will not only get an intimate view of Perrier’s artistic space within the land, but each day they also have an opportunity to score a signed Murakami collectible. A ticker will notify participants that a PerrierXMurakami drop is on the way and the first to find the Perrier bottle at the appointed time can score this one-of-a-kind artist signed display.

Don’t miss out on your chance to explore and participate in the first-ever ComplexLand.