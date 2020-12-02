Meek Mill is celebrating the release of his new ep, Quarantine Pack, by unveiling a new collaboration with Lids.

On Tuesday, Meek launched his new DreamChasers hat. The black hat features a white version of Meek's DreamChasers logo with the name of his record label stitched across the back. The New Era hat comes in the classic 59FIFTY fitted version as well as the 9Fifty snapback style.

The hats will be available at select Lids locations starting on Tuesday for $60 and $45 respectively. Proceeds from sales of the hats will also go towards Meek's criminal justice reform organization REFORM Alliance.

Last year, Meek became the part-owner of Lids. Since then, he has been releasing exclusive collaborations with the chain in hopes to incorporate hip-hop/Black culture into the brand.

"I would definitely love to involve our whole culture in Lids more," Meek said at the time. "Because, first thing we do in merchandise in hip-hop, we sell hats, we sell all types of things."

Meek Mill released the 4-song EP in November. It features Vory, Lil Durk, and 42 Dugg.