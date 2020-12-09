The holidays mean gift giving, and no matter what you celebrate, we’re all looking for interesting presents we can give to our partners to show them how much we love them. Whether you want stocking stuffers, an item for all eight nights of Hanukkah, or something to mark the culmination of Kwanzaa, we’ve selected gifts below that will please anyone’s partner, including fuzzy Gap socks and scarves, cozy sweats, and even tech treats like a new Nintendo Switch or a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G device. Check out our selects below and grab your partner a gift (or two) to cherish this winter.
Gap Cozy Socks
Gap Balloon Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt and Ribbed Joggers
Nintendo Switch
Price: $299
The Nintendo Switch is one of the hottest mobile consoles on the market, and everyone’s trying to take one home. If you or your partner haven't got one yet, don’t feel left behind, but make sure to run and grab one today because these things don't last long.
Gap Hats, Scarves, and Extras
Price: $7-$50
Gap’s hats, scarves, and extras just scream stocking stuffers, and encompass everything from scrunchies to earmuffs to, well, hats and scarves. Gap's Recycled Cozy Sweater and Rib Beanie, available in an array of colors, are particular standouts that will make any gift-getter as happy as can be.
i-BLASON Airpod Cases
Price: $20-$24
Let’s face it, almost everyone with an iPhone owns a white AirPod case these days. Separate your partner from the pack by purchasing them one of i-BLASON’s many designer AirPod cases instead.
Gap Soft Sets
Price: $28-$70
Gap’s Soft Sets are just as colorful as they are comfy. Created just for your partner, girlfriend, or wife, these super soft tops and joggers are a must-wear for cuddling around the fireplace and watching a movie.
Peter Thomas Roth Mask-a-Holic 5-Piece Kit
Price: $75
It’s been a long year for everybody, so be sure to grab your partner a Peter Thomas Roth Mask-a-Holic set to sooth their soul and brighten their face.
Gap Icon Denim Sherpa Jacket and Sherpa Jacket
SoundBot SB510 Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Price: $15
The SoundBot Bluetooth Shower Speaker is the only wireless connection you need to stay in touch. Whether it’s playing the latest music or allowing you to talk to the fam, this small device packs a lot of power and even works when semi-wet.
Gap Vintage Soft Hoodie and Joggers
UGG Serene Weighted Throw Blanket
Price: $100
Though science hasn't proven it yet, anecdotal evidence shows that weighted blankets help with insomnia, anxiety, and improved sleep. This one from Ugg packs plenty of heft and a cozy finish to ensure your partner has sweet dreams all winter long.
Gap Upcycled Puffer Vest
Price: $60
Gap's Upcycled Puffer Vest isn't just warm and well made, it's also a marvel of eco-friendly design. In fact, every one of these vests takes 24 plastic bottles-worth of recycled material and transforms it into a soft, comfortable winter layering essential. That's enough to make anyone's partner happy this holiday.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Price: $450
Experts say 5G is the future of communication, but to take advantage of it you need the right device. Luckily, Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 5G is here, with an expansive, folding glass display and an intuitive camera that makes nighttime photography easy. And, it's the perfect size to slip in a stocking or to fit in your partner's pocket.
Gap Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt
Price: $50
This Gap Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt is as classic as it gets, with its trim, comfortable fit and iconic typography splashed across its chest. Get one new, and make your partner, husband, or boyfriend happy come gift giving time.