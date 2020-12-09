Fuck the Population has announced its collaborative release with Chief Keef's Glo Gang imprint.

The streetwear brand confirmed the drop on social media Wednesday, sharing images of two upcoming designs modeled by Sosa. The first photo showcases a long-sleeve black tee with a "Glory Boyz" American flag graphic on the front and co-branding down each sleeve. The second features Keef in a short-sleeve white T-shirt with a front hit of the Glo Gang sun drinking out of a styrofoam cup with the words "Glo Gang FTP" underneath.

According to FTP, the collaboration is set to drop at noon this Saturday on the brand's official website.

You can get a sneak peek at the upcoming collection below.

Meanwhile, Keef is gearing up to release a collaborative project with Mike Will Made-It. The effort will include the previously released tracks "Bang Bang" and "Status." Keef briefly spoke about the joint project during an interview with Complex last month, stating it was likely to drop sometime in 2021. "Me and Mike Will Made-It are automatic. We have been good since I first came in," he said. "Next year. January, February, March. Could be out before April."