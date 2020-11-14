After UNIQLO officially unveiled their latest capsule with designer Jil Sander, the long-awaited return of the +J line is finally available to purchase.

Despite taking a break from releasing collaborative collections in recent years, J+ is back and better than ever, delivering affordable essential wear with Jil Sander's idiosyncratic attention to detail in a host of contemporary, minimal cuts designed for the colder weather ahead.

Stand-out items in the collection include the utility-inspired outerwear and military blouson jackets – including an incredible Flight Jacket – that features alongside coats complete with cashmere blend and hybrid down. Oversized shirting arrived in ivory, black and white and luxurious knitwear is produced from fine-gauge cashmere and extra fine merino wool, with tailoring reworked in light jackets and gabardine pants.

Sander's "very personal collection" also features hybrid down parkas and full-length duvet coats in wrap-around silhouettes, merino-blend knit cardigans and dresses in muted tones, unisex overcoats plus. Announcing the collection, Sander said: “I set out to define the global modern uniform with this in mind: Clothes should be long-lasting and enduring. They should serve the wearer and give her or him the energy and self-assurance which is so much needed in our global reality.”

Take a look at the collection in the gallery below, and cop the full J+ FW20 collection now the UNIQLO web store.