Ronald Akili is taking the "Good Times, Do Good" mantra to the fashion realm.

After making waves in the hospitality business, Indonesian native has now preparing to launch The Wasted Collective, a unisex apparel brand that continues his commitment to sustainable and accessible design. Akili, best known as the founder of Bali's eco-friendly Potato Head hotel, said the venture has been in the works for some time; however, the project was accelerated in wake of the global pandemic, which had a significant impact on his hotel businesses.

"We were designing The Wasted Collective, but the idea was accelerated by what has happened this year," Akili said. "We don’t think things are going to go back to normal. Instead, we really see new pathways opening up, channels for us to do better when it comes to living in sync with our planet. It’s about starting on a new foot. We always want to provide something that’s really beautiful, that’s fun, and that’s made with as much of a sustainable focus as possible."

The Wasted Collective collection is made up casual staples, including everything from hoodies and over shirts to crewneck tees and sweatpants. The collection, helmed by creative director Jesse Leyva, is heavily inspired by the culture and landscape of Bali, and utilizes eco-friendly fabrics and production methods. The three primary textiles used in the first collection are Washi, a lightweight fabric made from tree bark fibers; EcoLife, a 50/50 blend of recycled cotton and sustainably-farmed virgin cotton fibers; and ReCraft, which is made from panels of deconstructed and repurposed clothing.

You can check out The Wasted Collective loobook, as well as product shots, below. The pieces will be available at the brand's official website.