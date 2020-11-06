The Telfar Shopping Bag has received a huge endorsement—not that it needed anymore hype.

The wildly popular accessory, also known as the "Bushwick Birkin," was among the 72 items to make Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Favorite Things list. As part of this year's gift guide, which featured dozens of products from Black-owned businesses, Amazon launched a special page where customers can easily purchase items the Favorite Things list—and, yes, that includes the highly coveted Telfar Shopping Bag. However, the product—listed for $202—is limited to size medium and only a handful of colors: cream, dark olive, navy, and tan.

Though Telfar Clemens debuted the Shopping Bag in 2014, its popularity skyrocketed over the past year, thanks in large part to celebrity co-signs by Solange, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and ASAP Ferg. The vegan leather bag has also been praised for its affordability, and redefining the idea of a luxury "it bag."

"Most cool people aren't rich,"Clemens told Paper magazine. "We wouldn't be interested in making clothes our friends couldn't get."

The Shopping Bag may be relatively affordable, but it's not exactly easy to get. Earlier this year, the label shut down its website shortly after it released a new batch of bags. Though there was an issue of bots, Clemens said the decision was due to the high volume of traffic.

"Essentially, we broke the internet," the designer told Complex back in July.

In the interest of accessibility, Telfar launched the "bag security program," which allows customers to secure any size or color of the Shopping bag "for unlimited preorder" for 24 hours.