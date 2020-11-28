Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has died. News 3 confirmed that the 46-year-old died peacefully while surrounded by his family members. The direct cause of his death is currently unclear.

Zappos' Twitter page shared a message sending their condolences after Hsieh's passing, tweeting that "the world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being."

Many others also took to Twitter to honor the former CEO, heralding Hsieh for all he did in his trailblazing efforts to reinvigorate downtown Las Vegas. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang shared his thoughts on how many people Hsieh touched and the legacy he left behind.

Zappos was founded on July 12, 1999, as a clothing and sneaker retail space and would eventually blossom to become a leading influence on the culture. The company would go on to be sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion.