Doja Cat's creativity has leaked into the world of fashion.

On Monday, the entertainer launched a new fashion collaboration with PrettyLittleThing nearly a week after announcing the partnership.

Doja Cat curated the collection so that it matches her signature, eclectic style. The pieces also keep with the times as they are made to complement a post-coronavirus lockdown world.

"This was my first time curating for a fashion brand, period! I love PrettyLittleThing and can't wait for all my fans to see it and wear it," Doja Cat said in an official statement. She also teased that this collaboration won't be her only venture into the fashion industry.

"It was so much fun creating with [PrettyLittleThing CEO] Umar [Kamani] and the team," she added. "They really let me channel the essence of who I am into this collection. Wait until you see what's next!"

Umar Kamani explains that the collaboration with Doja Cat made fit perfectly with the brand because her unique style appeals to the PrettyLittleThing customer.

"I'm so excited to be working with such a credible artist on this new collection," Kamani said. "I've admired Doja Cat and her career for a very long time and we’ve been working closely with her to bring her unique style to the PrettyLittleThing customer. This is just the first collaboration and we have lots more to come throughout the partnership."