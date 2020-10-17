Artist and designer Selah Marley took to Instagram on Thursday and addressed some similarities she saw in an art installation she made compared to one that was used in a Savage x Fenty show, insinuating that her ideas were stolen.

"Quite a few friends brought this up to me & I wasn’t gonna say anything about this, but I’m bothered," she said in the caption. "For those who remember, I did 'A Primordial Place' in May 2019.. I put my heart & soul (& all the money I had) into this project and.... I don’t know. Is it just me?"

Selah continued by saying how she feels robbed by how similar both installations were.



"As a young, independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed. I’m not signed to any label.. I don’t have any investors. I just have myself & the people who support me. It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous. The first photo is the recent Savage x Fenty show. The other photos are A Primordial Place. What do you think?"

Those in her comments showed support and came to Selah's defense as well. Savage x Fenty has yet to release any formal response to her message.