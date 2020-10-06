Copenhagen-based cycling imprint Pas Normal Studios have unveiled a clean new collaboration with Japanese outerwear specialists Descente ALLTERRAIN for Autumn/Winter 2020.

The collection knits two brands' aesthetics together, with high-tech cycling equipment arriving alongside refined outerwear and weather-proof cycling product. The cycling collection features both short sleeve and long sleeve jerseys, with a distinct focus on all-weather materials for year-round cycling.

Launching the collection, Pas Normal Studios creative director Karl-Oskar Olsen said, "I think the present time is for authenticity; everything has to have a reason for being and both Pas Normal Studios and Descente ALLTERRAIN are based on values ​​within their own cultures. It is a way of thinking based on making long-lasting products that speak directly to our consumers; it is not about quantity but quality."

the range from the Browns and Pas Normal Studios websites