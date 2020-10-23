Furthering the interwoven approaches to creativity seen in the recently unveiled Kith for BMW collection, both brands are today unveiling a fresh look at a full-blown limited edition collab car.

The BMW M4 Competition x Kith will arrive next year as a model-year 2022 car, with pre-orders going live today at 11 a.m. ET via the official BMW site. Sales are limited to just 150 units globally. Before destination and handling fees, the MSRP for the BMW x Kith car is $109,250.

Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH, said in a statement that this expansive collaborative effort represented a chance to "bridge the gap" between BMW generations while also tapping into a new world of cross-medium fandom.

"This is not the first time BMW M GmbH has released a limited edition of one of our cars as part of an exclusive collaboration," Flasch said. "The tie-up with Ronnie Fieg and Kith is a great opportunity for BMW M GmbH to bridge the gap between the original BMW M3 and our new BMW M4 Competition Coupé for the sixth generation of this iconic model range. It also allows us to spread the word to an exciting new target group, as the lifestyle fashion scene transforms from a cultural phenomenon to a global way of life, bringing a new and very distinct brand of exclusivity to many different areas."

Below, get a closer look at the car ahead of the launch of pre-orders:

Image via Kith x BMW

Image via Kith x BMW

Image via Kith x BMW

Image via Kith x BMW

In addition to the limited edition M4 Competition and collab collection, the two brands also worked together on a restoration of Fieg's personal E30 generation M3, as well as an M4 Design Study.

Design study vehicles, it's worth noting, are typically special one-off takes on a certain theme or style by an artist. For this project, Fieg incorporated classic elements from his 1989 E30 M3 into a new 2021 G82 generation M4 Competition. The resulting design study vehicle is a one-of-one piece (i.e. it's not for sale). Get a glimpse below.

Image via Kith x BMW