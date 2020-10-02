The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has lifted the curtain on "Forever Hallway"— a "mind-bending mural installation" by visual artist Joshua Vides.

The piece, which was made public Friday, plays with dimensions and space through Vides' signature fusion of the minimalism, pop art, and trompe l'oeil aesthetics. MCA visitors can walk through the hallway that initial appears to have no end; however, as they make their way through the corridor they'll eventually come to a door that provides access to the museum shop, where they can browse and purchase pieces from the JV x MCA Essentials collection.

The range includes everything from graphic T-shirts and a Carhartt beanie to a pullover hoodie and tote bag.

"When it came to conceptualizing [this collection], I was thinking of myself as a kid and going to a museum for the first time and what I either brought with me or walked away with," Vides said in a statement. "I wanted to create items that were accessible to kids coming to the museum for the first time – items that could inspire them and create excitement, but that were also true to the museum gift store and my background in streetwear."

"Forever Hallway" will be on display at the MCA Store from now until spring 2021. The JV x MCA Essentials collection is available at the museum as well as online. You can check out the pieces below.