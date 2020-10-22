This weekend, the Amsterdam-based brand Daily Paper is opening the doors on its inaugural New York City flagship store on the Lower East Side.

The space is a two-story building featuring 1,140 square feet of retail space, notably mirroring the brand's widely celebrated Afrofuturistic aesthetic. The meticulously crafted experience marks a partnership with interior architect and designer Heather Faulding, 4plus Design's "three-dimensional branding genius."

The new flagship boasts a Dutch Gable over the entryway, smaller windows aimed at crafting a vignette view for prospective visitors, a coffee bar and lounge area, and much more.

The space at 18 Delancey Street opens this Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Sunday sticking to an 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule.

Below, get an inside look at the space prior to the grand opening:

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper

Image via Alec Kugler for Daily Paper