This weekend, the Amsterdam-based brand Daily Paper is opening the doors on its inaugural New York City flagship store on the Lower East Side.
The space is a two-story building featuring 1,140 square feet of retail space, notably mirroring the brand's widely celebrated Afrofuturistic aesthetic. The meticulously crafted experience marks a partnership with interior architect and designer Heather Faulding, 4plus Design's "three-dimensional branding genius."
The new flagship boasts a Dutch Gable over the entryway, smaller windows aimed at crafting a vignette view for prospective visitors, a coffee bar and lounge area, and much more.
The space at 18 Delancey Street opens this Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Sunday sticking to an 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule.
Below, get an inside look at the space prior to the grand opening:
