YMC have joined forces with outwear specialists Cape Heights for an exclusive capsule collection of refined down jackets, just in time for the colder days ahead.

Founded in 1990, Massachusetts-based brand Cape Heights creates top quality outdoor garments engineered for the blisteringly cold winters of the East Coast of New England. With this transatlantic capsule collection, YMC’s youthful approach is married up with stylist outerwear in a ranfe inspired by the chalk hills on the South East coastlines of Sussex and Hampshire in the UK.

The collection features two new transitional pieces: the South Downs RipStop Coat and the North Downs RipStop Gilet, which arrive both in black and olive colourways. Both are constructed from a resilient Italian Ripstop Poly with PU coating. Subtle design extras include talon two-way zips, YMC branded logo metal press snaps, polar fleece fabric pocket lining, mesh fabric inner pocket and a composite logo featured throughout.

The collection is available to cop now from YMC.com as well as in selected retailers including 18 Montrose, End Clothing and Flannels. Check out the four new pieces from the collection below.