Takashi Murakami has put his own spin on Perrier's signature packaging.

The famed Japanese artist was tapped by the mineral water brand to design limited edition screen-printed glass bottles. Murakami incorporated his iconic smiling flower motif as well as his fan-favorite characters Kaikai and Kiki, resulting in a vibrant and playful presentation.

"When Perrier first approached me, I felt extremely lucky to have the opportunity to collaborate with this sparkling water brand with such a long history," Murakami said in a video interview for the partnership. "It held many positive associations for me — for example, when I was 32 and started living in New York, I used to drink Perrier a lot. Even further back, though, I have another very strong memory: I was on the first romantic date of my life at age 18 with a girl two years my senior. We went to a place in Ginza and I ordered a bottle of Perrier, mistaking it for alcohol. I remember it all so clearly — especially how confused I felt when I didn’t feel any alcohol effects after drinking many glasses!"

Murakami said he also wondered if "the stimulating sensation of the Perrier bubbles on our tongues will be even more heightened" in today's climate, when so many people have been advised to limit physical interaction as much as possible due to the global health crisis.

"I am delighted to be part of this collaboration with Perrier and I hope that together, we can heighten that sense of relationship further, sharing a little more joy and hope for the future," he added.

The Perrier x Murakami bottles continue the mineral water brand's long history of artist collaborations. Throughout its 150-year history, the company has worked with legendary creatives like Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, and Jean-Gabriel Domergue, just to name a few.

"Takashi Murakami is one of the most prominent contemporary living artists in the world. He has succeeded in creating art that is both accessible and deeply considered, with a flair for what is most fresh and most pertinent to the widest audience," Paul Cordina, Global Communication Manager for Perrier, said. "We hope that this collaboration, inspired by the pop and colorful universe of Takashi Murakami and the creative spirit of Perrier, will increase the accessibility of art for an even broader global audience."

The limited edition bottles will launch around the world next month, and the full Perrier Original range, which will include cans featuring Murakami's work, is set to hit retailers nationwide in early 2021.

