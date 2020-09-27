MM6 is going virtual for Milan Fashion Week.

Today, the Maison Margiela sub-line is unveiling its spring/summer 2021 collection via livestream, joining a long list of labels that have opted for online presentations or shows due to coronavirus concerns.

The digital event follows several notable MM6 collaborations: The label will soon drop a batch of technical gear with The North Face, connected with Mykita on a line of eyewear, and recently unveiled its take on Medicom Toy's BE@RBRICK figurine, which is expected to drop next month.

You can stream MM6's spring/summer 2021 show at the label's official Instagram page or via YouTube above.