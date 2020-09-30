Legendary artist KAWS has generously donated one of his pieces to support the mission of Free Arts New York—an organization that provides mentorship and art education to underserved youth.

From now until Friday, the public will have the chance to own KAWS' 2019 "What Party" piece by entering an online raffle at the nonprofit's website. Each entry costs $100, and there is no limit on how many times an individual can enter. All proceeds will go directly to Free Arts New York.

"Working with and getting to know Free Arts NYC the past few years has been a great experience," KAWS, born Brian Donnelly, said in a press release. "I truly appreciate their mission to empower underserved youth through art and mentoring. My hope is that this painting will encourage others to volunteer or support the organization in any way possible. I'm honored to have the opportunity to support Free Arts NYC."

Fashion label Sacai has also pledged to match the first 500 entries.

The raffle concludes at 11:50 p.m. ET this Friday, and the drawing will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 22. You can learn more about the fundraiser and Free Arts New York here.